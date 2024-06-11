Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to revive 1 AM shows in Andhra Pradesh?

Prabhas’ upcoming science fiction flick, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated ones of 2024, is all set to hit the silver screens on June 27, with the makers currently focussing on the film’s promotional works.

In fact, just yesterday (June 10), the makers unveiled the highly awaited trailer of the film. The trailer, which spans 3 minutes and 2 seconds, quickly went viral on social media and received praise from fans and celebrities alike. Now, in the latest update, it has been reported that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are hoping to revive 1 AM shows in Andhra Pradesh for the epic sci-fi flick.

Kalki 2898 AD to follow Salaar’s footsteps with late night shows

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a Prabhas starrer has hoped for late night shows. In fact, his previous film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel, also received permission for late night shows, proving to be highly beneficial for the film’s box-office numbers.

Undoubtedly, the makers of Kalki hope to reap similar benefits, especially considering the high budget that has gone into making the film. It is learned that the makers believe that the late night shows will boost the film’s box office numbers, and would cater to the large fan base that Prabhas enjoys.

Needless to say, having late night shows comes with its own challenges. However, it is understood that the team behind the film is working hard, addressing all possible concerns to ensure a smooth release for Kalki 2898 AD.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin and his first collaboration with Prabhas. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, and many more.

The film is said to cover a timespan of 6000 years, starting from the end of the Mahabharata in 3102 BCE, and going up to 2898 AD. Bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film.

Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the film’s editing.

