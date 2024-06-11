Abhishek Bachchan gives shoutout to dad Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD trailer; finds it ‘mind blowing’

The recently unveiled trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has captured considerable interest and acclaim from both fans and reviewers. Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film has generated much excitement.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan's son and actor, Abhishek Bachchan, shared his positive thoughts on social media, praising the trailer enthusiastically.

Abhishek Bachchan praises dad Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD trailer

The internet erupted with excitement when the trailer for Kalki 2898 AD was released online. Abhishek Bachchan joined in the enthusiasm by posting a "Trailer out" poster of Kalki 2898 AD on his Instagram. He captioned it with, “MINDBLOWING!!!!”He also tagged director Nag Ashwin and the entire cast of the film in the post.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flocked to the comments section to praise the trailer, echoing Abhishek's enthusiasm. One user wrote, “Mind Blowing….AMITABH is back with his trademark ACTION….wohooooooo…Can’t wait…” Another commented, “Mind blowing, waiting to watch AB sir.” Someone else added, “Good luck to your father @amitabhbachchan.”

The 21-second teaser opens with Amitabh Bachchan's presence in cozy earthy hues. He sits inside a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga, his figure wrapped in bandages. A brief scene shows a child questioning him, "Are you a god? Can you not die? Who are you?" Big B's character replies, "Since the Dwapar Yug, I've awaited the Dasavatar. I am Ashwatthama, son of Dronacharya."

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Prabhas revealed that Kalki 2898 AD targets a global audience. He said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”

Commenting on his recognition as a pan-India star, he added, “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me, but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, has been trending since its release on Monday (June 10). Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic movie draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer indicates that Ashwin has reinterpreted the Mahabharat through a futuristic, dystopian perspective. The film is set to hit theaters on June 27.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh dubs wife Deepika Padukone 'Queen of the big screen' as he gushes over her Kalki 2898 AD poster