Amitabh Bachchan opens up on comparison between South film industry and Bollywood; says it’s ‘not right’

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades now. The veteran actor has seen its successful and turbulent times from close quarters. While addressing a group of students, the 81-year-old spoke about the criticism the industry receives and the technological advancements in cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about the criticism film industry receives

Every year, many movies are released by the Hindi film industry. While some create history at the box office, others fail to rake in great business. Some films even irk people with their storylines. While addressing students at the film festival organized by Symbiosis International, Amitabh Bachchan said that many times, the film industry comes under a lot of criticism and is accused of ‘changing the morals of the country and changing the attitude of the people’.

Referring to his wife Jaya Bachchan, who was also present at the event, he said that even she would endorse that “stories and films are made from experiences that we noticed in nature, in the world, in everyday life, and that is what becomes our inspiration. Cinema in itself has its own power.".

Sharing an anecdote from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s life, the senior actor divulged that during his last years, he would watch a film on television on cassette every evening. Many times, they were repeated. When the Paa actor would ask him if he doesn’t get bored of watching them again and again, the poet and writer responded, ‘I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime’. According to Amitabh Bachchan, this is the learning that cinema gives us all.

Amitabh Bachchan on comparison between South film industry and Bollywood

In the same conversation, he also lauded regional films, “Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change their dressing so that they look beautiful. A lot of the people I've met said, 'We are remaking your old films, there's Deewar, Shakti, and Sholay somewhere in all our stories.'”

Big B further said that Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema are ‘authentic and aesthetic. “This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki aachi chal rahi hai humari nahi (they are better than us) is not right,” the Uunchai actor opined.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on technological advancements in cinema

The iconic actor went back in time and recalled that back in the day, actors were conscious and had to get it right in their first take because they wouldn’t get another opportunity as it meant wasting more film. Moreover, the producers and directors wouldn’t allow that. “Now with the chip, it is beneficial. You're doing about 20-30 retakes, today not because you were bad but because x camera did not get it right. Sometimes, it is an advantage to a director,” he shared.

Responding to the most asked question to him, ‘How do you get it right on the first one?’ the actor shared, “There's a long history behind this. You're getting an opportunity to improve yourself, we never had that.”

Jaya Bachchan yearns to see more cinema than music

Joining her husband was Jaya Bachchan who had a special request for the students attending the discussion. She told them to ‘not ape the Western world’. “I have a request to make to all the students who are here from our country, neighboring countries, and outside. This is my observation, please do not ape the Western world, stick to your country’s ethos, and culture. For heaven's sake stop so much music. We want to see the cinema,” she stated.

