Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary; spends ‘quiet, silent’ day at Prateeksha

Yesterday marked renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s death anniversary. Credited with works like Madhushala and Agneepath, Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on January 18, 2003. On his death anniversary yesterday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late father. He penned a blog post, in which he mentioned that he spent a quiet, silent day at Prateeksha, his first bungalow where he lived with his parents- mother Teji and father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

In his latest blog post which he penned last night, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he spent the day in Prateeksha, remembering his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “A quiet .. silent day .. a reminisce of Babuji and his words and deeds .. moments spent with his wisdom .. his writings .. his humour .. his worldly teachings .. his guidance .. but most importantly , his presence .... ever.. considered the most,” he wrote.

He further shared that the room in Prateeksha where his father lived, has been preserved just the way it was when he was alive. “I stood in front of his portrait in his room in Prateeksha, where he breathed his last .. as I do .. that room has been kept as it is .. him , Maaji , Daarji, Biji .. his works .. his oft read books , not all .. pictures framed of moments rarely known and seen .. his thoughts in his hand written note or letter ...” Big B further added that there is a ‘divine quiet’ in Prateeksha, despite the sounds from the streets around.

Amitabh Bachchan on remembrance messages for Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote that remembrance messages for his late father came from all corners, and that while he has immense gratitude and care and love, he is finding it difficult to respond to each of them. He mentioned that he has replied to some messages, however, whether he has reacted to them or not does not change the essence of his desire to show gratitude for fans and well-wishers.

