Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on not wanting to be part of movies; 'I am most passionate about...'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda holds an entrepreneurial mind and is even quite acting in ruling out new initiatives. She recently spoke at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 where she spoke about not wanting to be an actor by choice while her entire maternal family including her brother Agastya Nanda are active in the entertainment industry.

Navya said that everyone has to play a strong part in living up to the expectation of their own legacy. When it comes to her, she believes she’s more passionate about social impact and business and that’s where she wants to channel her future and efforts. “Irrespective of the background I come from, this is what I always wanted to do. I am grateful for all the opportunity that is my reality today. That is not the reality for many people in India. I never wanted to act,” Navya expressed.

For the unversed, Navya is the daughter of Big B’s eldest daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda who married businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. Naveli on the other hand was recently all over the news with her podcast What the hell, Navya where she discussed several social issues with her mom and maternal grandmother as guests.

Nanda lately suffered criticism over her IIM Admission where people questioned her achievements and eligibility. During the conclave, the 26-year-old also spoke about protecting herself from social media trolling and how she gives the least hoots about the same. According to Navya, social media has given many people a voice and is a great place to put your work out there.

Calling herself fortunate to be a part of IIM, Navya added, “I have made an active choice to put my work and myself out there. I don't take offense to anything that people say. I come from a very privileged background. My reality has been different from that of many women in the country. I don't give too much thought to what people say negatively.”

Having graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020, Navya Naveli Nanda co-founded Aara Health, a health-tech platform in the same year.

