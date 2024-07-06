Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Vicky Kaushal vibing on wife Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma makes us manifest their dance collab; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most beloved Bollywood couples who consistently express their love for each other. Recently, Kaushal attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony, and a video from the event is gaining popularity on social media. In the video, he can be seen dancing to one of his wife's songs.

Vicky Kaushal dances his heart out to wifey Katrina Kaif's song Kaala Chashma

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, the URI actor can be seen dancing enthusiastically to his wife Katrina's song Kala Chashma. It seems like Kaushal was missing his lady love a little extra, and his emotions are clearly visible on his face.

The Dunki actor's dance video has surely left us manifesting for a collaboration between him and wifey Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal grooves to Tauba Tauba with Karan Aujla and Badshah

Another viral video from Anant and Radhika's sangeet shows Kaushal vibing and dancing with Karan Aujla, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, and others to the song Tauba Tauba from his movie Bad Newz.

The event, hosted at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featured an Indian Regal Glam dress code. According to reports, The Grand Theatre, where the wedding festivities took place, has a capacity to accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The movie received praise from both fans and critics and performed well at the box office. Up next he is prepping up for the release of Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Looking ahead, the Masaan actor has wrapped up filming for Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and has been treating his fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

Furthermore, he is slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

