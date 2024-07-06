Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and more groove to Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba with Baadshah; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place on July 5, 2024. Social media is abuzz with numerous pictures and videos from the festivities. Now, a new video is going viral that shows a sea of Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan grooving with Karan Aujla and Badshah on their songs.

Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and more celebs groove to Karan Aujla and Badshah's songs

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024, is now going viral on social media. In the video, Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah can be heard performing some of their chart-topping songs like Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz and Softly.

The bride and groom, along with other stars and close friends, including Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Orry, and Veer Pahariya, can be seen dancing. Sara Ali Khan is also seen sharing a warm hug with Karan Aujla.

Check out the video here:

More About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

The soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika, arrived at their enchanting sangeet ceremony in stunning ethnic attire. Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, dazzled in a heavily embroidered light green and nude pink lehenga paired with an off-shoulder blouse and exquisite jewelry. Anant looked equally impressive in a black and gold ethnic outfit.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber electrified the stage at the sangeet ceremony, getting everyone on their feet with his chart-topping hits. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Held at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the ceremony had an Indian Regal Glam dress code. Reports indicate that The Grand Theatre, the venue for the event, can accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

Anant and Radhika's wedding, named 'Shubh Vivaah,' is scheduled for July 12, 2024, at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The celebrations will extend into July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where attendees are asked to dress in formal Indian attire.

The concluding event, 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception), will take place on July 14, 2024, featuring an Indian chic dress code.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple looks exquisite in ethnic outfits at starry Sangeet ceremony; PICS