Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya helps adjust can-can from her dress; Khushi Kapoor poses with Vedang Raina; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grang sangeet ceremony took place on July 5, 2024 and several videos and pictures from the wedding festivities are making rounds on social media. Now, taking to her social media, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared some pictures from the ceremony with her beau Shikhar Pahariya, sis Khushi Kapoor and her rumored beau Vedang Raina.

Janhvi Kapoor drops priceless pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Taking to Instagram, the Bawaal actress posted a series of pictures from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024. In the images, Kapoor can be seen showcasing her peacock-inspired lehenga.

What caught our attention in the last few pictures is Khushi Kapoor posing and blushing with her rumored beau Vedang Raina. Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar can be seen adjusting the can-can from her dress to prepare for dancing, which left us completely impressed.

Check it out here:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Canadian singer Justin Bieber lighted up Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, followed by Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah. The festivities were attended by several other B-town stars including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and many more.

The event, hosted at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featured a dress code described as Indian Regal Glam. According to reports, The Grand Theatre, where the ceremony took place, can accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Kapoor's latest appearance was in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, receiving praise from both fans and critics.

Additionally, she is also working in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor will also be seen portraying an IFS officer in Ulajh and has another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan lined up.

