Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Isha Ambani’s Indo-Western Haldi look

The entertainment industry is abuzz with celebrations as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding day approaches. Continuing the pre-wedding festivities, the Haldi ceremony took place last night, July 8, 2024, in Mumbai. The groom-to-be’s sister, Isha Ambani, donned a stunning Indo-Western look for the occasion. Actress Alia Bhatt couldn’t help but shower Isha’s look with love and appreciation.

Alia Bhatt praises Isha Ambani’s look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi

Isha Ambani’s stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, recently shared pictures of her mesmerizing Indo-Western look for the Haldi celebrations. Isha wore a multicolored lehenga with a tassel detail top, paired with kundan jewelry. She accessorized with heavy ear cuffs, bangles, a ring, and a black bindi on her forehead. Isha’s makeup was subtle, and her hair flowed freely.

Alia Bhatt gushed over Isha’s look by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section of Anaita’s post. Deepika Padukone and Navya Naveli Nanda also left a like.

Have a look at the pictures and Alia’s comment!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony was attended by their families and friends. Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, Arjun Kapoor, and more graced the event in their ethnic best.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Alia Bhatt wasn’t spotted at the Haldi ceremony, but she made an appearance at the soon-to-be married couple’s sangeet on July 5. The musical evening took place at the Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Alia wore a stunning black lehenga for the celebration and arrived with Ranbir Kapoor, who complemented her in a black outfit.

The couple also performed during the sangeet, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Other performers of the night included Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and more. Pop singer Justin Bieber entertained the guests with his popular songs later in the night.

Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The wedding reception is scheduled for July 14.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple’s families unite for Grah Shanti Puja in new PICS; singer Vishal Mishra joins