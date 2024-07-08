Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple’s families unite for Grah Shanti Puja in new PICS; singer Vishal Mishra joins

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this week, on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities are currently underway in Mumbai. After the mameru ceremony and the grand sangeet, the couple’s families came together for a Grah Shanti Puja ahead of the big day. Inside pictures from the event have surfaced on the internet showcasing the performers of the evening which included singer Vishal Mishra.

Glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Grah Shanti Puja ceremony

Yesterday, July 7, singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share pictures from the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja that took place as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. In the photos, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a cream and golden saree paired with exquisite jewelry.

Meanwhile, the groom-to-be Anant donned a red kurta with a golden jacket for the event and posed alongside the performing team. The post also contained pictures of Nita Ambani, Radhika’s parents, and Pehle Bhi Main singer Vishal Mishra.

Have a look at the photos!

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding and sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony which was “a night of song, dance, and wonder” took place on July 5. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, and others, were in attendance. Bollywood stars set the stage on fire with their performances and later, pop singer Justin Bieber mesmerized the guests with his singing.

Earlier, the itinerary for Anant and Radhika’s wedding surfaced on social media. The couple’s Shubh Vivaah or Auspicious Wedding is set for July 12 at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai and guests will be expected to follow the dress code of Indian traditional.

The wedding will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad (Divine Blessings) on July 13. The dress code is Indian formal attire. Then the Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception) is scheduled for July 14, where the dress code is Indian chic.

