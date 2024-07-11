Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ananya Panday is ‘obsessed’ with her mehendi; Janhvi Kapoor flaunts look from ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mehendi ceremony ahead of their wedding on July 12, 2024, was a vibrant affair. Many of the soon-to-be married couple’s friends and family members graced the occasion and applied henna on their hands to join in the celebration. Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor flaunted their ethnic looks for the ceremony. The former also dropped some bonus pictures of her Haldi look.

Ananya Panday applied Mehendi after ‘like 100 years’ during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

Today, July 11, Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself from the Mehendi ceremony last night. Dressed in her stunning purple-golden lehenga, Ananya smiled for the camera as she kept her hands on a sheet, waiting for her henna-clad hands to dry off.

In another story, she showed her mehendi design and revealed, “Applied mehndi after like 100 years and I think I’m obsessed and want to do it all the time.” Her third story was of her look from the Haldi function. Ananya had an annoyed expression in the photograph and her caption read, “When I have to take pictures before I can head to the chole bhature counter.”

Ananya dropped more happy pictures from her photoshoot of both the traditional looks in an Instagram post and wrote, “A little bit of Mehndi and a little bit of Haldi but a whole lot of love.”

Have a look at Ananya’s stories and post!

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in her lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mehendi ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photoshoot today showcasing the gorgeous lehenga and blouse she wore for the Mehendi ceremony. Her multicolored outfit was paired with an exquisite necklace, bangles, earrings, rings, and a kamarbandh. Her makeup was on point with a bindi on her forehead. Janhvi’s hair was styled in a bun adorned with a gajra.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Janhvi simply dropped a red heart emoji. Her look received a lot of love from her family and friends. Ananya Panday said, “I love,” while Shanaya Kapoor stated, “just (heart eyes).” Rhea Kapoor called her “beautiful.”

