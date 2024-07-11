Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor flaunts henna-clad hand from Mehendi ceremony; Ananya Panday has THIS reaction

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have been the talk of the town over the past few months. The functions are currently happening in Mumbai ahead of the grand wedding on July 12, 2024. The mehendi ceremony was graced by a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and more. Shanaya shared pictures flaunting her henna-clad hand, which garnered a reaction from her BFF Ananya.

Shanaya Kapoor’s BFF Ananya Panday has a hilarious reaction to her pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi

Yesterday, July 10, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi function. Shanaya was seen dressed in a pink ethnic suit paired with a choker necklace and earrings. Her makeup was subtle, and she tied her hair in a bun adorned with gajra.

In the first two photos, a lady was seen applying henna to Shanaya’s hands as the actress smiled for the camera. The last snapshot showed Shanaya’s hand covered in a beautiful mehendi design. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, “mehendi today, memories forever!”

Shanaya’s close friend Ananya Panday reacted to her post and playfully said, “You sabotaged me,” in the comments section.

Have a look at Shanaya’s post and Ananya’s comment!

Fans showed their appreciation for Shanaya’s look and mehendi in the comments. One person said, “A Lit Bit of HENNA A whole Lot Of LOVE,” while another wrote, “I really like the mehendi.” A user called her, “So beautiful.”

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was seen posing for the paparazzi at the mehendi function. The Call Me Bae actress looked stunning in a purple-golden lehenga and blouse, with a dupatta draped across her shoulders. The event was also attended by other stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and more.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot tomorrow, July 12, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The grand wedding reception will take place on July 14, which is expected to be attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry.

