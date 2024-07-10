Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor's boss lady vibe in new posters ft Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew is approved by BF Shikhar Pahariya

The highly anticipated film Ulajh is slated for release on August 2, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature in the role of a young diplomat. New posters of the movie have been unveiled in which Janhvi is seen exuding a boss lady vibe. A peek is also offered at Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew’s characters. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya showcased his appreciation for the posters.

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew promise to intrigue you in new Ulajh posters

Today, July 10, the makers of the upcoming movie Ulajh shared two new posters from the film. The first one introduces the ensemble cast of the film, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang. They are seen inside the Indian High Commission building seemingly engaged in a dramatic moment.

The second was a solo poster of Janhvi in which she was dressed in formal attire, holding a file that read, “Confidential.” She has a mysterious expression on her face, adding to the suspense surrounding the story.

The caption of Janhvi’s post read, “Every face tells a story and every story is a trap! Iss #Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug!”

Have a look at the posters!

Shikhar Pahariya and others react to Janhvi Kapoor’s new posters from Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya displayed his approval for her look. He left a like on her post and also shared it on his Instagram Stories, reacting with a lioness emoji.

Janhvi’s close friend Shanaya Kapoor used heart eyes and raised hands emojis in the comments section. Vedang Raina commented a fire and a red heart emoji. Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday also conveyed their admiration with a like.

