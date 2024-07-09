Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tina and Anil Ambani leave Antilia after star-studded Haldi celebrations

The Ambanis and the Merchants have kickstarted the pre-wedding functions of their kids, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ahead of their big day. It all started with the Mameru function, followed by a star-studded Sangeet ceremony, followed by the Mandwa Mahurat leading to the Graha Shanti Puja.

Then on July 8, the Peethi or the Haldi ceremony was hosted which was attended by some big names in Bollywood. While some celebrities entered the venue dressed in their expensive clothing, they returned home with turmeric smeared all over them.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others leave Antilia drenched in Haldi

Ahead of the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia, was decked up like a bride itself. Soon after, on July 8, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar and Veer Pahariya, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor and others entered the venue dressed up to slay the traditional event.

But hours later, the Tiger 3 star showed up donning a yellow kurta as opposed to the black kurta that he wore while entering the event. His hair was skillfully tied to avoid any turmeric ruining them during the fun event.

Take a look:

Then arrived the Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh with haldi smeared all over his hair, face, and upper body. Looks like he had a gala time at the intimate family event.

Take a look:

The chacha and chachi of the groom, Tina, and Anil Ambani were among the first ones to exit the event drenched in haldi. The couple changed into normal clothes and posed happily outside the Ambani house before leaving.

Take a look:

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and his politician son, Aaditya Thackeray also attended the event. Their big smiles and the turmeric mask on their faces if proof of the fun they had at the Haldi ceremony. Shloka Ambani’s mother Mona Mehta was also spotted with them.

Take a look:

Among the people who were quick to leave the event after having a gala time was Mukesh Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaocar. For the unaware, Anant and Radhika will be getting married on July 12.

