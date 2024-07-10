Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ananya Panday’s purple and golden lehenga is serving just right kind of guest goals

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been nothing short of spectacular, with each event showcasing elegance, tradition, and star-studded glamor. Today, July 10, marked a special occasion as guests gathered for a traditional puja ceremony, and among the A-lister celebrities who graced the event, Ananya Panday stood out with her impeccable style and charm.

Ananya Panday has always been celebrated for her fashion-forward choices on and off the red carpet, and today was no exception when she stepped into the festivities with elegance and poise in a purple lehenga. Let’s delve into her latest look.

Ananya Panday in purple lehenga

Ananya Panday casted a spell at the pre-wedding ceremony in a purple Raw Mango lehenga. Her ensemble featured a striking purple lehenga skirt adorned with intricate fish scale designs in shimmering golden hues. The skirt flowed gracefully, exuding royal charm.

Complementing the exquisite skirt was a purple cropped blouse elegantly tailored with a V-neckline embellished with a golden border and stones. To complete her ensemble, the actress draped a purple dupatta adorned with delicate white tiny dots, elegantly accented with a golden border. The dupatta added a touch of grace and served a cohesive appearance.

Ananya’s accessories and glam

Ananya Panday's accessories matched her royal outfit beautifully. She wore a golden necklace that matched the earrings worn by her. These added some sparkle to her appearance. She put some delicate hathphools over her finger, which increased the traditional beauty of her clothes and depicted that what she wears is always in good taste.

In terms of makeup, Ananya decided to be quite natural but glowing on the occasion. She decided to keep it quite natural with a hint of glam. The girl’s skin looked fresh and moisturized, ideal for the light contours and blush. She opted for a soft pink glossy lip color on her lips and further added a liner to her eyes, sweeping kohl across the top lid to the shape of the eye.

The nude shimmery eyeshadow accompanied by feathered brows enhanced her beautiful and deep-looking eyes. She put her eyebrows suitably in place with a delicate micro bindi and incorporated a touch of tradition into her chic, modern look.

Ananya’s hairdo was as flawless as her outfit, and the combination of the two was incredibly classy. She had neatly parted her hair halfway through the middle, and it flowed loosely with half-tied elegant waves from the back. This hairstyle emphasized her face, which complemented her look nicely.

Amidst such joyous celebrations, Ananya Panday’s fashion statement at the puja ceremony can certainly be considered an ideal combination of classic and modern.

