Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's VIDEO with grandchildren vibing on Mohammed Rafi's song is unmissable

The year's biggest wedding is around the corner as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The Ambani family has hosted a grand sangeet ceremony at NMACC on July 5 and all the big Bollywood and sports celebs have graced the event.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have released an endearing video with their grandchildren that takes the joy of celebrations to a new level.

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani and grandchildren's cute video goes viral

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani continue to give family goals to fans with their latest video also featuring grandchildren Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda. In the video, we see the couple reliving the magic of 60s Bollywood as they drive on old Bombay roads in a computer-generated car along with their munchkins.

As Mohammed Rafi's song Chakke Pe Chakka from the 1968 film Brahmchari plays in the background, it makes for an unmissable moment. While Nita looks every bit elegant, Mukesh also adds his charm to the video. The little ones just take the cuteness of the video a notch higher.

Watch the video below:

The video went viral immediately after it was shared on social media and received comments full of affection from the fans. "Nita and Mukesh with their little ones, too cute!" wrote a fan. Another beautiful comment by a fan read as saying, "Look at those cutie pies"

Pouring some more love on the little ones a fan commented, "The little ones are too cute!" Another comment read as, "The grandkids are the stars of the night!" One of the fans also wrote, "Those kids are just precious!"

Star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant & Radhika

The grand star-studded ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is attended by some of the biggest celebs in the country including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others.

After the sangeet ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja will be held on July 8 followed by a celebration in honor of the bride and groom on July 10. The couple will get married on July 12. On July 13, the Ashirwad ceremony will be organized, and finally, on July 14, there will be a grand wedding reception.

