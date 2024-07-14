Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh set the mood with soul-soothing performances; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows on July 12, 2024. Following their grand wedding, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was held on July 13, and currently, a magical reception is underway at the Jio World Convention Centre. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral on social media, showcasing musical maestros like AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and others creating magic with their songs.

AR Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's magical performance at Anant and Radhika's reception

Several videos from Anant and Radhika's wedding reception are trending on social media. In one video, the musical duo of Sukhwinder Singh and AR Rahman can be heard singing the song Jai Ho, getting guests to groove along. Another clip features Shreya Ghoshal singing Chaka Chak and Kehna Hi Kya, accompanied by Rahman on the piano.

In another viral clip, Rahman captivates with soul-stirring renditions of songs like Tere Bina, Muqabala, Dil Se, and many others.

Check out the videos here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

After the grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Italy, the couple flew back to Mumbai to marry in the presence of friends, family members, relatives, and distinguished guests from Bollywood, Hollywood, sports, politics, and business tycoons.

The Ambani family spared no effort for Anant and Radhika's wedding, creating a truly extravagant and royal affair. The couple is now officially married and celebrating their union on July 14, 2024, with a grand reception party.

Advertisement

The celebrations were attended by celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Veer Pahariya, Bipasha Basu, Jackky Bhagnani, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others.

The reception also hosted several social media influencers, including Komal Pandya, Ankush Bahuguna, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ahsaas Channa, and many more.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia and others arrive