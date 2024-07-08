Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Udit Narayan, Rahul Vaidya to perform at couple's Mehendi ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant on July 12. Their Sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. After this, they had a Grah Shanti puja as well.

Today, July 8, the couple is going to have their Mehendi ceremony, and a report suggests that Udit Narayan and Rahul Vaidya will perform at the event.

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mehendi ceremony

According to India Today, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mehndi ceremony will take place at Antilia this evening, July 8. The ceremony is set to be a perfect blend of music, celebration, and happiness, with performances by Udit Narayan and Rahul Vaidya.

The report further mentioned that the performances are likely to feature a mix of romantic songs, lively dance numbers, and classic Bollywood hits to have the perfect emotion and entertainment.

Mehndi La Ga Ke Rakhna, Bole Chudiya, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are some of the few songs that will be sung at the grand ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to partake in their Haldi ceremony today, July 8. A video on Instagram captures Antilia shining with lights and decor as the Ambani house decks up for the ceremony.

Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law Krishna Shah looked stunning in traditional yellow outfits, while Shloka Ambani's mother arrived wearing a multi-color outfit. On the other hand, the bride-to-be Radhika's parents also graced the event in style.

Speaking about the couple's Sangeet ceremony, the Hollywood singer Justin Bieber delivered his rocking performances with hits, while Badshah and Karan Aujla set the stage on fire with their mesmerizing songs.

Who's who of the Bollywood industry such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and several other celebrities graced the ceremony.

The soon-to-be-married couple who made a stunning entry for the Sangeet night posed with the guests, and several inside pictures and videos surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

