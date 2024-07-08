Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anil-Tina Ambani, bride-to-be's parents, Shloka Ambani's mom arrive for Haldi ceremony; Antilia shines brighter

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. After grand pre-weddings, the couple had an exquisite Sangeet ceremony on July 4 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Today, July 8, Ambani's Antilia house has lit up for the Haldi ceremony. The family members and guests have arrived for the precious moment.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

After the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to partake in their Haldi ceremony. A video on Instagram shows Antilia shining with lights and decor as the Ambani house decks up for the ceremony.

Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law Krishna Shah looked stunning in yellow traditional outfits while Shloka Ambani's mother arrived wearing a multi-color outfit. On the other hand, the bride-to-be Radhika's parents also graced the event in style.

Have a look:

More about Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja

On July 7, singer Nikita Waghela shared a series of pictures from the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja that took place as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. In the photos, the bride-to-be was seen looking stunning wearing a cream and golden saree paired with chic jewelry.

On the other hand, the groom-to-be, Anant, donned a red kurta with a golden jacket for the event and posed alongside the performing team. The post also showcased the pictures of Nita Ambani, Radhika’s parents, and Pehle Bhi Main singer Vishal Mishra.

Speaking about the couple's Sangeet ceremony, it was a star-studded affair. Hollywood singer Justin Bieber set the stage on fire with his hits while Badshah and Karan Aujla made everyone groove to their mesmerizing songs. From Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, several celebrities graced the ceremony.

The soon-to-be-married couple made a stunning entry for the Sangeet night. After their entry, Anant and Radhika also posed for pictures together. A video of them telling the paparazzi to have their food won everyone's hearts. On the other hand, Justin shared a number of inside pictures from the event that received a lot of love.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's scrumptious wedding menu

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu includes a variety of chaats. According to ANI, Nita Ambani personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after choosing various chaats at his shop. Keshari’s team has reportedly been asked to set up a chaat stall at the wedding. The menu includes tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand 3-day wedding schedule

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is all set to take place on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Guests are requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony.

After the wedding, there will be a Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony on July 13 and the dress code is Indian formal.

On July 14, the couple will have the grand wedding reception or the Mangal Utsav and the dress code for the same is an Indian chic theme.

Meanwhile, Hollywood artists Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey who are supposed to perform at the Sangeet ceremony as per reports, will now deliver their rocking performances at the grand wedding according to sources.

