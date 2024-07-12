Anant Ambani-Radhika Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caressing each other in THIS video is too endearing to miss

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to impress us with their chemistry. Every time they are spotted together, it's a treat to see the love they have for each other.

Nickyanka recently arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As the couple reached the wedding venue today, July 12, all the eyes were on them, thanks to their delightful chemistry.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look adorable caressing each other at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Even before they arrived on the red carpet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the shutterbugs couldn't help but look at the way Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were caressing each other. While the actress was seen buttoning up Nick's Indian outfit, he was also busy setting her hair.

Seconds after that, they arrive on the red carpet hand in hand and give major couple goals to everyone. We bet you can't stop yourself from watching the video on a loop. Take a look:

Fans love the video and the reactions in the comments section are proof. "Desi girl in jamnagar town," wrote a fan. Another fan who couldn't stop gushing over their chemistry penned, "Super cute couple"

Another fan commented, "Es jodi ko kisiki najar na lage (God save the couple from the evil eye)" commented a fan.

Priyanka and Nick vibe on Barbie Girl song

Before arriving at the venue, Nick Jonas posted a selfie video with Priyanka on Instagram in which both of them can be seen vibing on the Barbie Girl song. Priyanka's playful expressions make for an adorable moment and as she breaks into laughter, it takes the fun to another level.

Captioning the post, Nick wrote, "C’mon Barbie… #AnantandRadhika"

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is happening today July 12 at Jio World Convention Convention Centre. Reputed celebs from India and all over the world have arrived to bless the couple and be a part of the bride and groom's families.

