Priyanka Chopra’s take on the all-denim trend with corset and flared pants is trendy, bold, and impressively striking

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have touched down in India for the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple, known for their impeccable style and glamor, wasted no time in making a fashionable statement as they arrived. Priyanka shared a picture with Nick, setting the stage for what promises to be a showstopping appearance at the grand celebration.

Priyanka’s influence on fashion is undeniable; whether she is on the red carpet, at a high-profile event, or on a casual outing, her recent look was also no different. Let’s take a look at her recent outfit, which is truly fashionable in every sense.

Priyanka Chopra’s denim look

The global star, known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, stepped out in a head-turning denim-on-denim look from AFEWX Rahul Mishra that showcased her flair for chic ensembles. Her outfit featured a stunning strapless denim corset with a sweetheart neckline that perfectly hugged her figure. The corset highlighted her toned silhouette, and the structured piece also gave her a modern edge.

She paired the corset with matching denim flared pants. It featured two buttons on the front and a flared hem. The high-waisted design elongated her frame, while the flared hem provided a fashionable touch.

Her outfit is a versatile ensemble for casual brunch, weekend getaways, dinner dates, and movie nights while still looking put-together and stylish.

Advertisement

Priyanka’s accessories and glam

To complement her denim ensemble, Peecee adorned herself with accessories from Bvlgari. Her accessories included tiered silver chains, a bracelet, and rings, adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit. The choice of Bvlgari accessories not only enhanced her look but also showcased her role as a brand ambassador for luxury brands.

She kept her make-up minimal yet radiant. She opted for soft brown lips, blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter to give her skin a luminous glow. Her feathered brows framed her face perfectly. She styled her hair straight, letting her hair fall gracefully to complement the sleekness of the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in the spotlight as they prepare for the nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Priyanka is known for her stylish dressing sense and her lovely demeanor; she seems all geared up to bring those pretty looks for the entire duration of the wedding.

Advertisement

AFEW x Rahul Mishra's denim outfit, teamed with beautiful Bvlgari jewelry, provided the base for her several stunning looks. Wait for it, as Priyanka does not cease to amaze spectators as she enchants the crowd of celebrities with her elegance and beauty at this glamorous event.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday vs Madhuri Dixit Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the purple raw mango lehenga better?