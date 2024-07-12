Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming video to celebrate brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law’s birthday ft Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in Mumbai and this time for attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple arrived in India on July 11 and as always it was a visual delight for the paparazzi to capture them in their lenses. Well, looks like it is a double celebration for the stars as apart from attending the wedding they are also celebrating the actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra’s birthday. To top it all, it is also Nick’s mother’s birthday today.

Priyanka Chopra’s post for brother Siddharth Chopra

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of several cute pictures featuring Nick Jonas, his mother, Malti, Siddharth Chopra, and everyone else from their family. There are several pictures of The Bluff star’s brother and mother-in-law together and these pictures are surely proof of the fact that they are all a big happy family.

Sharing this video, Peecee captioned it, “Celebrating these two today. Love you @mamadjonas, love you bro @siddharthchopra89.”

Check it out:

Siddharth Chopra’s birthday party with the entire family

Taking to her Instagram stories Siddharth Chopra’s fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya shared a picture of the entire family coming together to celebrate his birthday. In the picture, we can spot Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mannara Chopra, and others.

Check it out: