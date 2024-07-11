Anant-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: 5 luxurious standout outfits served by the Ambani ladies

Mumbai has been abuzz with the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, celebrating their love. These star-studded events have become a dazzling display of not only love and tradition but also fashion at its finest. This is all thanks to some of the standout looks served by Isha Ambani and her sister-in-law, Shloka Mehta Ambani. They are showcasing the best of ethnic fashion with their ensemble choices.

So, let’s zoom in and have a detailed look at some of the most exemplary ensembles worn by the ever-fashionable Ambani ladies. Let’s dive right in!

5 most resplendent looks served by the beloved Ambani ladies

Chic heart-printed co-ord set:

The Torani co-ord set worn by Isha Ambani impressed us with its grace and charm. The multicolored ensemble seamlessly blended modern style with ethnic elegance, and the result was stunning.

The set featured a modernized crop top with fringed tassels, an alluring halter neckline, and intricate embroidery work. She paired it with a floor-length lehenga skirt adorned with charming heart-shaped embroidery, enhancing its beauty. We are truly in love with this look.

Classy golden paan tissue saree:

Shloka Mehta Ambani wowed everyone with her choice of a gold-hued paan tissue saree, crafted by the renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta. This elegant piece from the House of Masaba, priced at Rs. 60,000, was truly charming. Masaba's ability to blend ethnic styles with modern twists is unmatched.

The timeless allure of this look stemmed from the luxurious fine silk threads used in its creation. The beautiful zari embroidery and embellished border added to its charm. Shloka also added a cute twist to her sophisticated look with a heart-shaped and scalloped pallu, making it perfect for the occasion. We loved this unique ethnic ensemble.

White saree with designer blouse:

Shloka Mehta showcased her elegance with a sparkling pristine white saree. This custom-designed piece, created especially for her by the renowned Australian fashion designer Tamara Ralph, exemplified modern elegance and contemporary allure.

The crepe saree featured intricate floral-inspired embroidery, adding a feminine and fabulous touch to the ensemble. The matching halter-neck blouse was the standout element of the look. It was delicately embellished with pearl work, sequin work, and a crystal-studded bow-shaped design at the back, leaving us truly impressed.

Couture saree with structured blouse:

Isha Ambani proved her style supremacy in another classy look with a well-draped and vibrant saree that was simply perfect. The saree was elegantly held together with a shiny silver brooch at the waist. This piece, the first saree designed by Schiaparelli’s director Daniel Roseberry, left us thoroughly impressed. We’re still dreaming of this look.

The vibrant electric blue drape was paired with a structured, shimmery silver blouse adorned with sequins and crystal work. The blouse also featured a unique looped design behind her head. We loved the mesmerizing and well-fitted look.

Handcrafted lehenga with cute brooch:

One of Isha Ambani’s most fashionably fabulous looks thus far was a stunning metallic pink-hued lehenga set. This classy ensemble, designed by the renowned Tarun Tahiliani, was simply breathtaking.

It took many talented artisans weeks to handcraft this exquisite piece. However, the highlight of the look was her accessories. Isha wore an incomparably gorgeous pink diamond necklace that elevated the entire ensemble. Additionally, her vintage hairpin, made with a Van Cleef & Arpels brooch inspired by ballerinas, added a unique touch. We adored this look, and we’re definitely inspired.

With Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding right around the corner, we are genuinely excited to see what the Ambani ladies are going to wear for the auspicious event. Don’t you agree?

Which one of these Ambani ladies-approved looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

