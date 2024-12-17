Ananya Panday ‘felt lot of love this year,' amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco; shares what she seeks in 2025

2024 was an eventful year for Ananya Panday, as she received critical acclaim for her performances in CTRL and Call Me Bae. On the personal front, she is rumored to be in a relationship with Walker Blanco, a former model who now works at Anant Ambani’s animal shelter, Vantara. The actress recently shared that she 'felt a lot of love this year.' She also expressed her desire to seek good health in 2025.

In a recent interview with News18, Ananya Panday mentioned that she had "felt a lot of love" this year. She expressed her desire to continue that feeling, adding that in 2024, she had returned to the basics, focusing on the people she loves the most and spends the most time with.

On being asked about what’s she seeking in 2025? The Call Me Bae star said, “Good health! 2024 was the year when I realized its importance and the importance of taking care of oneself because that’s the only thing you’re left with."

Meanwhile, on Ananya Panday's recent birthday, Walker Blanco expressed his affection for her with a heartfelt message. Sharing a post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee."

Ananya and Walker were first seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. According to the Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her "partner" at the event. He attended the wedding as her date.

Advertisement

The portal reported, “Ananya introduced Walker to everyone as her partner at the wedding, and she wasn’t trying to hide it. Several people even saw them dancing together during a romantic song. While it's still early for them to make things official, it was clear they were together."

On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for the second season of Prime Video's Call Me Bae. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, produced by Dharma Productions, and an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair's life, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says India would go ‘ballistic’ if Laapataa Ladies wins Oscars; ‘We have been dying to...’