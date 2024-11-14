Radhika Ambani breaks silence on working after wedding with Anant Ambani for the first time: ‘It also allows you to…’

Radhika Merchant married her longtime partner, Anant Ambani, in a grand ceremony in July 2024. The celebration was attended by prominent business leaders, celebrities, and influencers from around the world, honoring the traditional Sanatani customs that symbolize the union of two souls. After the wedding, Radhika officially adopted "Ambani" as part of her name. She also spoke about her work post-marriage, sharing that her first boss taught her how working enables stronger cooperation with customers.

In her first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika Ambani spoke to Entrepreneur India about her professional journey and future aspirations.

As Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, Radhika Ambani is focused on expanding the company's presence in India, particularly in the southern regions.

She emphasized the critical role of technology in making high-quality healthcare products accessible nationwide.

Radhika’s leadership style is shaped by the foundational lessons she gained during her early years at Encore Healthcare, her father Viren Merchant’s company. Beginning her career as a medical representative (MR), she took a hands-on approach to learning the company’s operations from the ground level.

“My first boss told me if you can manage the sales of a company you can play any role there because sales requires you to learn the ins and outs of product, finance and distribution. It also allows you to operate at the level which is closest to your customer,” she shared.

Radhika underscored that her journey has been defined by continuous collaboration and the relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

In the same interview, Radhika’s older sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia, Executive Director of International Markets at Encore, shared her vision for the company’s expansion.

Anjali, who is responsible for the global growth strategy, expressed her goal of establishing Encore in 20 countries, aiming to position the company as a key player in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Radhika also marked a special milestone, celebrating her 30th birthday as her first as an Ambani family member, at the luxurious Antilia residence in Mumbai.

The intimate gathering, attended by close friends and family, included a touching cake-cutting moment, with influencer Orry sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media.

During the event, Radhika served cake to her husband, Anant Ambani, and later shared slices with her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, as well as her own parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant.

