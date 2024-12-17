Aamir Khan says India would go ‘ballistic’ if Laapataa Ladies wins Oscars; ‘We have been dying to...’

With Laapataa Ladies selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Aamir Khan’s film has captured everyone’s attention. In a recent interview, the actor shared his thoughts on the significance of winning an Oscar for India. He expressed that if Laapataa Ladies were to win the prestigious Academy Award, people in India would go 'ballistic' as 'we have been dying to win an Academy Award for an Indian film which hasn’t happened till now.'

In a recent conversation with BBC News India, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on what winning an Oscar for India would mean. He mentioned that while he doesn’t take competitions too seriously, he would be genuinely happy if Laapataa Ladies won. According to him, an Oscar victory creates a significant opportunity for a film, as it sparks global interest and attracts a much larger audience eager to see what makes the film special.

Khan also spoke about how Indians would react if Laapataa Ladies won the prestigious award. He noted that, as a nation passionate about films, India has long hoped for an Academy Award for an Indian production, a milestone yet to be achieved.

The PK actor added that such a win would send the country into a frenzy, with people celebrating wildly, and he would be overjoyed to see the happiness it would bring to Indian audiences.

Throughout India's history, only three films—Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan—have been nominated in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, but none managed to secure a win.

More recently, RRR earned the Best Original Song award, and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short. Additionally, Writing with Fire and All That Breathes received nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category.

With Laapataa Ladies now in the spotlight, expectations are running high. The Oscar 2025 shortlist is set to be revealed on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will star in Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh, slated for a 2025 theatrical release. He is also producing Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role.

