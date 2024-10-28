Ananya Panday kicks off Call Me Bae season 2 shoot; drops BTS glimpse leaving us all excited: See PIC

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday continues to wow us with her recent OTT ventures, leaving us utterly impressed! Her series Call Me Bae turned out to be a massive success, prompting the makers to swiftly kick off the shooting for Season 2. Now that filming is officially underway, Ananya has shared an enticing behind-the-scenes peek, and our excitement levels are off the charts!

Today, October 28, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot of Call Me Bae Season 2. She posted a fun photo of her vanity van adorned with a paper that reads ‘Bae’. In the snapshot, Ananya is rocking a relaxed long t-shirt while capturing the moment. This sneak peek has us all buzzing with anticipation for the series, and we can’t help but swoon over the charming BTS vibe!

Along with the picture, she captioned it, “Oh, she’s back back,” adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the new season!

Previously, Ananya Panday and Amazon Prime Video revealed the exciting news through a collaborative post. The announcement video showcased Panday in her iconic role alongside cast members Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and others from season one. The post read, "Our day couldn’t get any bae-tter, Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development."

Season 1 follows Bella (Ananya Panday), a privileged young woman who discovers her family's impending bankruptcy. Pressured by her mother, she pursues Agastya (Vihaan Samat), a wealthy business mogul, and they marry to save her family’s finances.

However, Agastya's emotional distance drives Bella into an affair with her gym trainer, Prince (Varun Sood), leading to her separation from Agastya and the loss of her newfound wealth. The narrative then shifts to Bella's empowering journey toward independence and self-discovery.

This comedy-drama, crafted by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar, is directed by Colin D'Cunha. The impressive cast includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Riya Sen, Mini Mathur, Suchitra Pillai, Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta, and more in prominent roles.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Call Me Bae comes to life under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday recently starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series, CTRL, alongside Vihaan Samat. She will next be seen in Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, the story centers around the life of C. Sankaran Nair.

