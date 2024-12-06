Ananya Panday loves ‘doing life’ with bestie Navya Nanda; Shanaya Kapoor has cutest nickname for birthday girl

Today, December 6, 2024, marks the birthday of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. On this special occasion, she received heartwarming wishes from her friends in the entertainment industry. Navya’s bestie Ananya Panday revealed that she loved ‘doing life’ with her, while Shanaya Kapoor had the cutest nickname ‘Navlo’ for the birthday girl.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful picture with her close friend Navya Nanda. The girls were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Ananya donned a pink dress while Navya was seen in a blue shirt. The actress was wearing a flower crown on her head while the birthday girl had it around her neck. The duo flaunted their natural beauty in their no-makeup looks.

In the caption, Ananya said, “Happy birthday to the best girl ever. I love doing life with you @navyananda love you partner (red heart emoji).”

Shanaya Kapoor also posted a stunning photograph with Navya Nanda taken at what looked like a wedding function. The actress wore a white ethnic outfit, while the entrepreneur sported a crop top and skirt. Shanaya wished her friend, saying, “Happy birthday to the best. Love u navlo. @navyananda,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at the stories!

Navya Naveli Nanda has clarified in the past that she never wanted to pursue acting. She is an entrepreneur and is involved in social activism.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday had a remarkable year on the work front. She made her web series debut with the comedy-drama Call Me Bae and received a lot of love for her performance. The cyber thriller CTRL also brought immense acclaim for her. Ananya is now looking forward to the release of her untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair, which is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in the pan-India movie Vrushabha, co-starring Mohanlal. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she has teamed up with Vikrant Massey for a love story titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is slated for a 2025 release.

