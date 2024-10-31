INSIDE Ananya Panday’s birthday bash: BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more have fun; Karan Johar says she ‘insisted’ on posting PIC

Ananya Panday marked her 26th birthday yesterday, October 30, 2024. The actress celebrated her special day with her friends and colleagues in the film industry. Ananya’s BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as Varun Dhawan, joined the fun. Karan Johar posted a picture from the party, revealing that she ‘insisted’ on it.

Today, October 31, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her birthday celebration. In the first slide, she posed with her best friend Suhana Khan. The duo looked stunning in their bodycon dresses. Shanaya Kapoor joined them for the next photo, in which Ananya was seen making a quirky expression.

The birthday girl also flaunted her purple Kelly handbag, which was adorned with her initials ‘AP.’ There were more pictures of the Call Me Bae star with her friends, including internet sensation Orry.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Birthday behaviour (kiss mark emoji).” Have a look at the post!

Earlier, Karan Johar dropped a selfie with Ananya Panday from the celebration on his Instagram Stories. He revealed, “It’s her birthday she insisted I post.. @ananyapanday (red heart emojis).” Varun Dhawan posed with Ananya holding a glass candle in his hand. He wished, “Happy bday @ananyapanday.”

Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar also posted pictures with the actress. Check out their stories!

Advertisement

Ananya Panday also celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi. She cut two cakes happily and distributed sweets among the paps on the occasion of her birthday as well as Diwali.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her untitled film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. As per the official announcement, the film is about the "shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire." Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ananya has begun work on the second season of her comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. The first season brought in a lot of acclaim for her performance and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Subedaar: Sonam Kapoor raises excitement as she drops intense look of ‘fauji’ Anil Kapoor for upcoming action drama; shares shooting update