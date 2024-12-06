Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas set to grace Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia; join star-studded speaker lineup of Ranbir Kapoor and more

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the holiday season in the United States. However, the couple is set to head to Saudi Arabia very soon. They will be gracing the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024. Priyanka and Nick join the already star-studded lineup of speakers for the In Conversation segment, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival is happening from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Through the festival’s In Conversation With strand, many renowned personalities will discuss their work and stories with cinema lovers and industry executives. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be a part of the segment on December 11 at the Cultural Square.

Other speakers include Emily Blunt, Aamir Khan, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Yeoh, and more. They join the previously announced lineup of Mona Zaki, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Spike Lee, Michael Mann, and others.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in New York. The couple returned to the city with their daughter Malti Marie after the actress finished shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2. Nickyanka recently enjoyed a date night at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow.

On December 5, Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to share a photo with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and other guests. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the Dil Dhadakne Do star. The chef wrote, “Thank you, our DESI QUEEN for all your support, love, kindness, & inspiring us. Thank you for representing us to the World & showing the path to generations to come. Team Bungalow.” Check it out!

Earlier, PC also shared the photograph on her Stories and thanked Vikas as well as the restaurant staff for their hospitality. She stated, “Thank you, @bungalowny, for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped two films, Heads of State and The Bluff, this year as well. She has the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup, but that project is currently on hold.

