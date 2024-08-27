Call Me Bae song Vekh Sohneyaa OUT: Ananya Panday finding love in Gurfateh Pirzada as she starts afresh in Mumbai will give you major feels

The countdown to the release of the web series Call Me Bae has begun. The excitement among the fans has been high ever since the trailer of the Ananya Panday starrer show was released. Now, Vekh Sohneyaa, the first song from the series, has been unveiled, which showcases Ananya finding love in Gurfateh Pirzada as she starts her life afresh in Mumbai. The soulful track is guaranteed to give you major feels.

Today, August 27, 2024, the makers of the upcoming series Call Me Bae released the first song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Vekh Sohneyaa has been composed, sung, and penned by Charan and Bombay The Artist. The vocals of the melody are quite pleasing to the ears.

The music video starts with Ananya Panday’s character Bella, aka Bae, arriving in Mumbai. She starts getting close to Gurfateh Pirzada’s Neel as she takes up the job in a newsroom. This onscreen couple’s chemistry shines in the romantic scenes of the song.

The description of the song states, “In the process of finding oneself, one can also find love!”

Watch the song's music video here!

Fans praised the song and the vocalists in the comments section under the video. One person said, “vekh sohneyaa...... is the best thing in whole song it hits different,” while another wrote, “What a superb song. Loved it. Keep it up guys.”

A comment read, “Vekh Sohneyaa means looking beautiful,” and various users called the song “Amazing.” One fan even noted, “Ab yeh song trending mai jane wala hai (Now this song is going to trend).” Many others used heart and fire emojis to convey their appreciation.

Alongside Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada, Call Me Bae stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. It marks the web series debut of Ananya.

The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Call Me Bae is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

