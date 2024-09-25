CTRL: Ananya Panday’s rumored 'Bae' Walker Blanco ‘Can’t wait’ for actress' upcoming film with Vikramaditya Motwane and Vihaan Samat

After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. The trailer of the upcoming cyber-thriller was dropped this morning. Reacting to it, the actress’ rumored beau Walker Blanco has expressed his excitement about the film.

Today, on September 25, Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco shared the trailer of the actress’ upcoming film, CTRL. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Can’t waitttt Annie!" followed by a surprised and a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey also sent a major shout-out sharing the trailer on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Ths one is going to be a crazy ride love it!!!" She also tagged the cast and crew of the film. Meanwhile, the proud father, Chunky Panday wrote, "Wow" followed by a red-heart emoji as he shared the trailer.

For the unversed, Ananya and Walker’s dating rumors began earlier this year. According to a report published in Bombay Times, the two met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Walker works for Vantara, one of the key properties of Ambanis. According to a source, the Call Me Bae actress had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy before their wedding. The source also claimed that the actress introduced Walker as her partner at the wedding.

"She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official," the source was quoted as saying.

The trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial shows Ananya’s character Nella creating an account on an AI-controlling app, CTRL. In the pursuit of escaping a bad breakup, she asks the application to ‘remove’ her ex. And then she learns he has gone missing in real life, which signifies real-world implications of the AI’s meddling.

Interestingly, this will be Ananya and Vihaan’s second outing after Call Me Bae. The film will also have a cameo appearance by YouTubers Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat. Backed by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, CTRL is poised to release on October 4, on Netflix.

