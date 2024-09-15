Ananya Panday calls herself ‘mysterious’ as she reacts to her relationship status amid rumored romance with Walker Blanco; ‘If I love someone...'

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the release of her web show, Call Me Bae. Meanwhile, the actress’ dating rumors with former model Walker Blanco often grab attention, during a recent conversation, Ananya called herself ‘mysterious’ as she reacted to her relationship status.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Ananya Panday was asked by a fan about her relationship status and the qualities she looks for in an ideal partner. In her response, the actress quipped, "Ah, mysterious Ananya." She further continued by stating, "So, the first part is gonna be a mystery because as I said I’m a mysterious person."

Reflecting on the ideal qualities, the Call Me Bae actress mentioned that she would want somebody who cheers her up and can support her dreams. According to her, it is rare to find people who support a young working woman and help her pursue her dream. Hailing it as a "very attractive quality," the actress mentioned that she would want somebody to be herself, who makes her laugh, and someone who is her good friend more than anything.

Ananya enjoys huge popularity on social media. Considering the celebrated actress she is, keeping her relationship private is a hard nut to crack. Upon being asked how she manages to keep it away from the public eye, the actress admitted not being a private person in general.

She continued by mentioning that even if she would want to maintain secrecy, it somehow comes out in public. Thus, the actress finds herself in a constant fight with herself.

"If I love someone, I am with someone I would like to scream it out from the rooftops and I believe in celebrating relationships and not hiding them, but I also understand that sometimes it’s not fair to the person that you’re with or your partner to kind of expose them to that world if they don’t want to be exposed," she said.

The 25-year-old actress further expressed her belief, stating that if things are private and just between two people, "it can end up being more special" and she keeps reminding herself that.

It is important to mention that Ananya’s relationship rumors with former model Walker Blanco started in August earlier this year. According to a report published in Bombay Times, the two met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to a source mentioned in the report, the actress introduced Blanco as her partner during the celebration. However, the two have remained tight-lipped on the speculations doing rounds on the internet.

According to Walker’s Instagram profile, he originally hails from the United States. It has also been reported that he works at Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat, owned by Anant Ambani. His Facebook profile reveals that he currently lives in Miami, Florida, though he hails from Chicago, Illinois, and attended Westminster Christian School in Illinois.

Just a couple of days back, a video posted by Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday on her YouTube channel had taken over the internet. The video showed Alanna meeting everyone when she returned to India. Meanwhile, it was Ananya’s pendant that caught everyone’s attention as it featured the initials 'AW,' which left netizens to speculate that it represented Ananya and her rumored boyfriend Walker.

On the work front, last seen in Call Me Bae, Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. It is poised to release on Netflix on October 4.

