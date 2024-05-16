Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1291: Today's episode starts with Armaan saying that he is getting late for the office, but Ruhi insists Armaan see it once. He asks what. Vidya gets ready and comes out. Everyone smiles seeing her. Ruhi asks Armaan how happy he is.

Armaan says he is happy, but Abhira will go mad seeing Vidya dressed up like a bride. He turns to call her and then pauses. Vidya sees Armaan and Ruhi. Ruhi gives him the phone, keys, handkerchief, and wallet. Vidya smiles. Armaan thanks Ruhi, saying he had forgotten about them, and leaves.

Ruhi thinks to herself that she understands Armaan's problems and she has found a solution. She decides to tell Vidya about them.

Ruhi tells Vidya everything about Armaan and her

Abhira is at the temple. She prays to God for her education and career and says there's nothing else left in her life. Vidya and Ruhi come to the temple. Abhira strands in front of them. Vidya asks Ruhi why she looks so so worried. Ruhi tells her everything. She says before Rohit and her marriage, Armaan and she were in love, but Armaan sacrificed his love for Rohit's sake. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Vidya is shocked and drops the aarti plate. Abhira remembers her ID card for the exam and goes to check her bag. Ruhi asks Vidya to listen to her. She says Armaan loves his family a lot; he would have never held her hand by hurting Rohit. Vidya says Ruhi and Armaann were under the same roof. How did she marry Rohit despite loving Armaan?

Ruhi swears they stayed as friends and never crossed the boundaries. She adds that she wanted to stay happy with Rohit, but fate snatched him, now Armaan and Abhira are getting divorced, and Manish and Dadisa want her to remarry, but she doesn't want to leave this house, Armaan and her Maa. Vidya asks her to come straight to the point. She says she wants to marry Armaan. Vidya is shocked.

Sanjay goes to Manish Goenka's house

Abhira looks for an admit card for the exam. Sanjay finds out Manish transferred the money to Krish. He gets furious and says Krish is begging outsiders, and Kajal has no idea. He scolds Kajal. She says they will return the money to Manish. He says he will teach a lesson to Manish today and leaves the temple.

Armaan calls Kajal and asks if the puja started. She says there is a big problem and tells him about Sanjay going to Manish's place. Armaan says he will handle everything and asks Kajal to get Vidya and Madhav's puja done well. Vidya sees Ruhi. Pandit asks Madhav and Vidya to perform the aarti. They do the aarti. Kaveri notices Vidya looks worried.

Sanjay goes to the Goenka house and shouts Manish Goenka. He angrily kicks a flower vase and shouts. Manish comes down from the first floor.

Abhira looks for the card and worries about whether she has to go home to get the ID card. Ruhi comes and gives the card. She says it was lying on the floor inside. Abhira asks her why she looks worried. Ruhi avoids saying anything. They wish each other all the best and leave.

Abhira overhears about Ruhi and Armaann's marriage

Vidya hears Kajal telling Manoj and Manisha about Armaan going to handle Sanjay. Manisha says she should have told them, instead of Armaan, that they should think about him as he is very disturbed now.

Advertisement

Sanjay and Manish argue. Manish says he is just helping Krish in fulfilling his dream; he is a good guy, but he needs encouragement, and they can't expect anything from Sanjay. Sanjay gets angry and raises his hand to slap Manish. Armaan comes and stops Sanjay. He says Sanjay has crossed the limit and asks him to leave. Sanjay tells him what Manish has done. Armaan lectures Sanjay about supporting Krish.

Armaan asks Sanjay to apologize to Manish. Sanjay says Manish has to apologize to him. Manish says when he is right, he doesn't bow in front of anyone, he forgives Sanjay but warrens him that next time he will also cross his limits. He asks Sanjay to leave. Sanjay goes.

Armaan apologizes to Manish on behalf of Sanjay. Manish taunts him, saying how many times he will apologize. He asks if he is apologizing for Sanay's actions or his own actions toward Ruhi and for running Abhira. He says Armaan doesn't realize what he did with Abhira.

Abhira goes to tie a chunri around the tree and prays her exams go well. Ruhi also comes to tie a chunri on the other side and prays that now that she has told the truth to Vidya, may God convince Vidya to accept Ruhi and Armaan's relationship. Abhira prays for Armaan's happiness. They hear Dadi and Vidya talking. Vidya says after Armaan and Abhira's separation, they should get Ruhi and Armaan married. Abhira is shocked. Ruhi cries happily.

Vidya says Armaan didn't make any mistake, except one, marrying Abhira, but they helped him rectify this mistake, Ruhi can make his life better, she chose Ruhi for Armaan at Mussorie, but Kaveri insisted she offers Rohit's proposal to her. Dadi goes away. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 14: Abhira gives false testimony against Armaan in court