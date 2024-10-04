Ananya Panday reveals her second boyfriend faked 'cheating' as he wanted to break up with her; recalls 'I had full showdown...'

Ananya Panday was last seen in her debut series, Call Me Bae in September this year. Her thriller film, CTRL has released today (October 4, 2024). Ananya often grabs headlines for her relationship status on various gossip columns. The young star recently revealed that her second boyfriend faked 'cheating' as he wanted to break up with her. Ananya recalled that the CTRL actress had a "full showdown" when she confronted him.

During the promotion of her upcoming film, CTRL, Ananya Panday got candid on her personal life about dating a guy in school who had a different process to part ways with her.

The CTRL star remembered that her second boyfriend from school faked cheating when he went to a football camp. The young actress revealed that he started a rumor that the guy "kissed some chick".

"I was really upset. I confronted him at school. I had full showdown and I was like, 'You suck and all that stuff'. Then we broke up," Ananya said.

The Call Me Bae actress then received his text message on her mobile phone that he didn't "cheat" but wanted to break up with her. She recalled that the guy planned the cheating story as he didn't want to be in a relationship with her.

Ananya ended up feeling that both scenarios were "bad".

Reportedly, Ananya Panday dated Aditya Roy Kapur for around two years. While neither of them confirmed or denied their relationship, the former couple parted ways earlier this year. A close friend earlier told the Bombay Times that their alleged break-up shocked their close ones. Ananya and Aditya are cordial with each other.

The actress is now rumored to be dating US former model Walker Blanco.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Ananya has worked in movies like Khaali Peeli, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the cyber-thriller, CTRL, stars Ananya in the lead role of Nella Awasthi. It also features Mismatched actor Vihaan Samat.

