Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor brings unique challenge as her film with Junaid Khan releases on OTT; ‘Before you troll me…’

Loveyapa was Khushi Kapoor’s big screen debut. She starred opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy. As the film recently dropped on OTT, Khushi brought a unique challenge for the audience. She asked them to watch her film on JioHotstar but cheekily added that it wasn’t the full challenge before they started to troll her.

Today, April 5, 2025, JioHotstar, the streaming platform of Loveyapa, shared a video of Khushi Kapoor. In the clip, she greeted all the couples and said that she had a challenge for them.

She said, “I want you to watch my film Loveyapa on JioHotstar. Before you troll me, that’s not the challenge. The challenge is I want all the boys to watch this film on their girlfriends’ phones, and I want all the girls to watch this film on their boyfriends’ phones.”

The challenge was in line with the plot of the movie in which Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s characters, Baani and Gaurav, swap their phones. It is a test of their relationship as they discover each other’s secrets.

Watch Khushi Kapoor’s video here!

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. One person said, “Khushi the cutest girl How can anyone troll you?” while another wrote, “A genuine suggestion the movie is actually good and her acting is so also good you'll be trolling uselessly....it's actually good.”

A user appreciated the film, saying, “Watched it and found it to be refreshingly sweet and real. You and Junaid were really good in it; it wasn’t boring or a drag for even one sec!” Another comment read, “I WISH THIS FILM DID WELL IN THE BOX OFFICE.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Apart from Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor starred in another romantic comedy called Nadaaniyan this year. The film marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. It was also the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. The film is set against the backdrop of a college. Nadaaniyan was a direct-to-digital release and can be watched on Netflix.

