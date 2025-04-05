Laapataa Ladies writer Biplab Goswami breaks silence on accusations of copying Arabic film Burqa City: ‘Any allegations…’

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was widely praised for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. However, it recently grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after a social media user posted a clip from the 2019 Arabic film Burqa City, claiming that India’s official Oscar entry had borrowed heavily from it. Now, in response to this, writer Biplab Goswami denied the plagiarism claims, calling the allegations baseless and asserting the film's originality.

Advertisement

Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, has addressed the plagiarism controversy around the film through a detailed Instagram post. In response to the comparisons with the Arabic film Burqa City, he dismissed the claims and backed his stance with official records that trace the origins of his script.

He also claimed that the film's concept, characters, and dialogues were developed over several years and formally registered on July 3, 2014, under the title Two Brides.

Biplab further added that the central comedic twist, where a groom unknowingly brings home the wrong bride due to her face being covered, was part of the original synopsis and script submitted long before Burqa City was released.

He also shared how similar themes of mistaken identity have been explored across classical literature and theater, with Laapataa Ladies offering its own fresh take shaped by distinct storytelling, original characters, and a deep-rooted social message.

The Laapataa Ladies writer also opened up on the extensive research that went into this for issues such as gender disparity and patriarchal systems, both within rural India and globally.

Advertisement

He concluded by writing, "Any allegations of plagiarism are completely untrue. These allegations not just undermine my efforts as a writer but also the tireless efforts of the entire filmmaking team.”

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which hit theaters on March 1, 2024, stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan. The story is about the two brides who got accidentally swapped during a train ride.

The film shows a series of unexpected events that take place after that as the confused grooms set out on a chaotic search to find their wives.

ALSO READ: Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies a copy of Arabic film Burqa City? Netizens REACT: ‘Doesn’t take anything…’