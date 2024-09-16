Ananya Panday reveals wanting to wear Call Me Bae’s Kiara Advani-inspired wedding lehenga for her own D-day

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her recently released web series Call Me Bae. In the series, she captivated audiences not just with her acting but also with her stunning wardrobe. Ananya has now revealed that the pink wedding lehenga worn by her character Bae in the show is something she would love to wear for her own wedding.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday shared that her favorite outfit from her series Call Me Bae is the wedding dress. She described it as absolutely stunning, noting that the hair and makeup were also exceptional. She said, "My favorite outfit would be her wedding dress — it was absolutely stunning. Even the hair and makeup were incredible. They used real flowers in my hair, and the train was long. It was this beautiful blush pink, and I would actually want it for my wedding whenever it happens in my life."

For those who don’t know, the wedding lehenga featured in Call Me Bae was inspired by Kiara Advani's wedding attire. In fact, the entire wedding look was modeled after Kiara's wedding to Sidharth Malhotra.

Ananya Panday mentioned that she took a few outfits from the series, including an oversized blue sweatshirt and a swimming costume. She also expressed her admiration for the newspaper print jacket worn on the character’s first day of work, noting its playful nature. Given her future role as a journalist, she found the concept amusing and fitting for her.

Recently, at the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024, she addressed the challenges she encounters as an actress. She expressed frustration with being discouraged from discussing political or sensitive issues. Despite these constraints, Ananya stressed the importance of ensuring that her work aligns with her personal moral and social values.

Ananya Panday expressed her appreciation for how Call Me Bae addresses the MeToo movement, noting its focus on women's empowerment and related issues. She mentioned that while she might not have had the opportunity to discuss such topics openly in her personal life, she values the impact of addressing them through her work.

Additionally, the Call Me Bae actress emphasized her dedication to selecting roles that reflect her personal values. She recognized the significant influence her choices can have on others and underscored the importance of being selective with projects, given the powerful effect media can have on audiences.

Her debut OTT series, Call Me Bae, recently premiered on Prime Video. This comedy-drama is co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, with Colin D'Cunha as the director. The cast includes Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Riya Sen, Suchitra Pillai, Sayani Gupta, Karishma Tanna, among others in significant roles. Call Me Bae is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next appear in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller CTRL, which also stars Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Apart from this, she will be featured in Karan Singh Tyagi’s period-drama Shankara, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

