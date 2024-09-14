Ananya Panday admits feeling ‘helpless’ because of being an actress; reveals not being able to speak about MeToo issue: ‘I get influenced so easily’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently shared that her new web series Call Me Bae tackles MeToo issues that she finds challenging to address in real life. She commented, “Sometimes, as an actress, I feel a little helpless because people say 'Don’t get too political or don’t say that’.” She also mentioned that she ‘gets influenced so easily'.

At the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024, Ananya Panday spoke about the challenges she faces as an actress, expressing a sense of helplessness when advised against discussing political or sensitive issues. She emphasized the importance of aligning her work with her moral and social beliefs, despite feeling constrained at times.

She also shared that while she hasn’t been able to discuss the MeToo issue openly, she’s pleased that her new series Call Me Bae addresses it. She said, “In Call Me Bae, I don’t want to give spoilers, but it gets into a zone that stands up for women, women empowerment and the MeToo issue. It is something that I may not have been fully able to speak about in real life because of various reasons. But, if I can do that through my work, I feel like that also has a large impact."

Ananya Panday also mentioned that she would never choose a role that conflicts with her personal beliefs due to its potential impact on others. She acknowledged how easily people can be influenced and emphasized the importance of being thoughtful about the projects she participates in.

Advertisement

The Call Me Bae actress also discussed the challenges of speaking out due to social pressures, emphasizing her commitment to authenticity. She explained that while she doesn’t feel the need to comment on every issue, she believes in standing up for causes she cares about. Women's safety in India is particularly significant to her, and she strives to address this through meaningful actions.

Meanwhile, Call Me Bae, the eight-episode series, features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the show has received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

On the work front, Ananya's upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, which delves into the ramifications of living in a world where data holds power. The film questions the extent of personal information one should share publicly and explores the consequences of losing control over it. Apart from this, she has Shankara lined up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat reveals what show director said about recreating Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding scene with Ananya Panday