EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says people found comfort in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I think that’s a good sign’

Ananya Panday is finally taking a breather. After being associated with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan for nearly two years, the coming-of-age drama film went on floors last month and is being showered with love. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared how is she dealing with the appreciation the OTT movie is getting.

Ananya Panday says people found comfort in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday is currently soaking in all the affection and lauds she has been receiving for her recently released movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In an exclusive sit-down chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared how she is feeling to see so much love being showered on it. “It feels really good. It feels exciting, it feels motivating and it feels like a release in some way because we give so much to the movies that we make,” a delighted Ananya said.

The Dream Girl 2 actress further added that they have been with the film for so long. “More than two years now, since we all got cast, we were workshopping and filming. I was so excited for it. I would keep telling everyone that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan would be fun, but that’s going to be different. And people were not expecting anything from it and it was the best thing- good to surprise people.”

She continued, "But now it feels good because more than anything the fact that people have related to it so much, they found comfort in the movie, they found things that they want to change in their lives because of a movie. When someone has a conversation because of a movie I think that's a good sign."

