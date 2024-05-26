WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gives warm kiss to Gauri Khan, hugs kids Suhana and AbRam as KKR wins IPL 2024 final

Shah Rukh Khan stood by his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the 2024 tournament that concluded on May 26. As the team lifted the trophy the actor was present at the stadium with his entire family to watch the historic moment.

Visuals from the match show how an elated SRK celebrated the team winning the Indian Premier League 2024 final with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri as KKR wins IPL 2024

Despite not being in the best of health, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted today, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to root for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With him, his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons AbRam and Aryan were also spotted. The Khan clan was here to support the team at the IPL 2024 final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

A viral video from the ground shows an elated SRK giving a warm hug to his wife Gauri Khan as the team claimed this year's IPL trophy. It definitely calls for a celebration as the team won the trophy after 10 years. Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor can also be seen in the frame.

Take a look:

Another sweet image shows the Pathaan actor tightly hugging his kids, Suhana Khan, AbRam, and Aryan Khan to celebrate the big win. At today’s match, KKR beat SRH’s low score of 113 to become the undisputed king of IPL 2024.

Take a look:

An image from the on-ground celebration shows the Jawan actor kissing KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead as the team crushed SRH by 8 wickets.

Take a look:

Here are some more winning moments of SRK from the ground as he graced his audience with his presence. The fans present at the stadium couldn’t stop screaming Shah Rukh’s name as he finally walked as a winner on the ground with his entire family.

Take a look:

Throughout the match, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other celebs were also spotted enjoying the game. On May 21, SRK attended the KKR vs SRH IPL match and on May 22, he was admitted to Ahmedabad’s KD hospital due to heat stroke and dehydration.

