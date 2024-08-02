Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna drops cute video with son River, mother Deanne; Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza shower love

Ananya Pandya’s cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday announced the arrival of her baby boy on July 8 with Ivor McCray. She has been consistent in sharing adorable pictures and videos from their delightful family time with little one. Recently, Alanna dropped a cutesy video with her mother attracting cute reactions from Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, and more.

Today, on August 2, a while back, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday dropped an adorable video with her son, River, and mother Deanne Panday. The video begins with the new mom planting a sweet kiss on her sleeping little munchkin’s hand and then resting her face on him. She faces the camera with closed eyes and flashes a sweet smile. We then see, Deanne coming into the frame and repeating the gesture by planting a kiss on her daughter’s head.

After which, overwhelmed Alanna opens her eyes and flashes a big smile. Meanwhile, Deanne also rests her face on her daughter’s head and smiles, looking into the camera. The picture-perfect frame closes with the trio’s face towards the camera and the frame turning monochrome. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Mom & Grandma" followed by a white-heart emoji.

Soon after the video was shared, the doting maasi (Ananya Panday) hit the like button. Additionally, Bobby Deol and Anusha Dandekar dropped multiple red-hearts, Lara Bhupathi dropped three red-heart eye and nazar amulet emojis while veteran actress Bhagyashree wrote, "Toooo cute…God Bless" and Dia Mirza dropped heart-eye, lion and hug emoji.

In addition to this, Malaika Arora dropped red-heart; heart-eye and nazar amulet emoji and Maheep Kapoor also dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Alanna announced her pregnancy earlier this year on February 28 with an adorable video flaunting her baby bump along with her sonogram. In the caption, Alanna wrote, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you.”

Later, on July 8, she, along with her husband, made the announcement of her baby’s birth with another heartwarming clip, where she sat on a bed with Ivor and the little one was in their arms.

For the unversed, Alanna got married to Ivor last year on March 16, 2023, in a lavish wedding in Mumbai.

