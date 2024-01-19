EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree talks about losing self-belief and battling depression; ‘I started questioning myself’

Bhagyashree is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. She stepped into Bollywood with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. Her debut appearance in the film made her a household name, as she garnered immense love for her innocent portrayal as Suman. Recently, the actress sat for an exclusive heart-warming conversation with Pinkvilla as she reflected on her long illustrious career and much more. Furthermore, the actress went on to recall the times she had lost belief in herself and went through a low phase of depression.

Bhagyashree talks her heart out on battling depression

During the interview, Bhagyashree asserted that self-belief is really important, as she further discussed losing one on herself. She stated, “Belief in yourself is very important I think somewhere in between my life I lost belief on myself and that was a phase of my life where my children weren’t there with me, Avantika had gone to London, husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile. Aaj log bahut aasani se bolte hain ‘depression’ (Today people very easily call the term ‘depression’), we didn’t know at that time what depression was maybe that’s what I was going through at that point of time.”

She further continues by sharing, “And somewhere down that line I looked at myself in the mirror and asked myself would I like to be friends with who I see in the mirror and I said no, and I didn’t recognize myself and I said that’s not who I should be, and I need to change that narrative for myself.”

Bhagyashree on her daughter helping her through the difficult phase

The actress went on to credit her daughter who helped her heal through such times as she shared, “I feel my daughter really helped me that’s why she says we are so close and bonded because a lot of things that were left unspoken she spoke on my behalf after she said this is what you should do, she would talk to the family, and she said mom is going through this, and she would tell my friends that get mom out, and she needs to go out, and she needs to meet more people and I think that is the time when I made friends for the first time.”

“I actually made my own friends people that were close to me that were apart from my family and my husband and the world outside and I chose to make those friends I chose to live my life the way I want to and yeah that changed the narrative for me and that worked,” she shared in conclusion.

Bhagyashree on lack of awareness around mental health issues

In addition to this, the actress also reflected on lack of awareness around mental health. She opined, “I think it’s also because people sometimes don’t know how to communicate or the people they are communicating to are really not good listeners so they don’t know how to take that in or help that person to bahut baar ye sunne ko aata hai phase hai nikal jaayega chal jayega ho jayega (a lot of times we get to hear it is just a phase, it shall pass) so that doesn’t really work unless you work towards it.”

She further asserted, “So you’ve to start walking on the path to reach a goal if you are just going to stand there with your hands behind your back even God can’t help you. So God helps only those which take that move forward, you’ve to take that first step.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

