Housefull Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala's 4-film series earns Rs 498 crore; Aims at Rs 800 crore with Housefull 5

Housefull is one of the most entertaining and commercially successful franchises in Hindi cinema that continues to be cherished amongst cinephiles. With worldwide earnings of Rs 792 crore, Housefull is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film franchise of all time at the global box office. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull has got four installments so far with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh being the common starcast. The makers are bringing Housefull 5, the fifth part of the franchise on June 6, 2025. Let's take a look at how the Housefull franchise has performed over the years.

Revisiting Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4

HOUSEFULL

The comedy series began with Housefull in 2010. The first installment starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Jiah Khan. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the 2010 comedy collected Rs 72.25 crore net in India as its lifetime collection. It emerged as a hit at the box office.

HOUSEFULL 2

Two years later, Sajid Khan brought its standalone sequel, Housefull 2, with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The 2012 superhit film also featured John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee. The lifetime collection of the second installment stands at Rs 111.75 crore net in India.

HOUSEFULL 3

Directed by Sajid-Farhad, Housefull 3 was released four years later in 2016. Apart from Akshay and Riteish, the third installment of the Housefull franchise starred Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The 2016 hit film minted Rs 108 crore at the box office.

HOUSEFULL 4

Housefull 4, which dealt with reincarnation, brought Akshay and Riteish along with new additions like Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. Released on Diwali 2019, the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise fetched Rs 205.5 crore at the ticket windows by the end.

Here's The Lookback To The Total Box Office Collection Of The Housefull Franchise

Movies India Net Collections Housefull Rs 72.25 crore Housefull 2 Rs 111.75 crore Housefull 3 Rs 108 crore Housefull 4 Rs 205.5 crore Total Rs 497.5 crore

Housefull 5 To Touch Rs 300 Crore In India; Bring In Rs 800 Crore In Total For Franchise?

Shot extensively on a lavish cruise, Housefull 5 is touted to be the "biggest installment of the franchise on the budget, casting, and content front", a source close to the development told Pinkvilla earlier. It is mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

Going by Housefull 4's earnings of nearly Rs 200 crore, Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming directorial Housefull 5 is expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the Indian box office during its release. In that case, it can bring the cume collection of the Housefull franchise to Rs 800 crore net in India. The Housefull 5 team recently wrapped up the last leg of the shoot.

