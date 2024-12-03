Ananya Panday’s airport look in crop top and wide-leg jeans is perfect example of how to stay stylish without trying hard

Ananya Panday is on a mission to prove to the world that travel can be glamorous and comfy, and she is acing the game! This budding Bollywood fashionista was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking like an absolute street-style queen in an outfit comprising a crop top and jeans. Let's look at her outfit

Ananya's sleeveless knit top really stole the show. Made from snuggly knit fabric, the fiery red number was finished off with a ribbed neckline, just the right amount of street-style chic. The brand print on the front gave this top an effortlessly cool attitude—perfect for someone who is constantly on the go but will never sacrifice style.

Wide-leg denim jeans? Absolutely! Ananya put together her bright top with traditional wide-leg jeans, making a statement that wide-leg denim is here to stay. The relaxed fit not only added to her laid-back airport vibe but also made a strong case for choosing comfort without skimping on chic.

The Call Me Bae actress went for accessories that were minimal and practical. She opted for a classic pair of white sneakers for an added touch of sportiness, small earrings to lend the outfit a hint of elegance, and sleek glasses for an overall intellectual-chic look.

Her beauty choices also complemented the outfit with a fresh and natural approach. Her cheeks were blushed, and her lips were nude; she had this soft, subtle glow on her. Her hair was slicked back into a bun, balancing sophistication with practicality—the perfect travel-ready look.

Ananya Panday has mastered one thing in this world—slaying. On or off-screen, this young fashionista has turned even the mundane task of catching a flight into a style statement. She doesn't "travel." She does "trend," and there's everything right with it! And we are here for every bit of it!

This fresh new airport look from Ananya just goes to show that travel style can be as much about fashion as about functionality. Whether you're off somewhere for a short trip or dreaming about a weekend away, take note of her idea: simple, add a lively, bright color, then level up the vibe with accessories and beauty.

