Animal: Mahesh Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor facing scrutiny for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film; ’You stand in the sun, you get sunburnt'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was released in 2023. But even after months of the film’s theatrical debut, conversations around his character don’t seem to cease. Now, his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has shared his two cents on the public scrutiny the actor got for playing the role of Ranvijay in the action-thriller.

Speaking his mind about the mixed reaction that Ranbir Kapoor’s character got in Animal, Mahesh Bhatt said that it is also a part of the entertainment industry. Calling it a ‘bloodsport’, Alia Bhatt’s father stated that when someone gets into this arena, there will be people celebrating their downfall along with those who will be celebrating their victories. According to him, criticism and scrutiny are a part of it.

The Sadak 2 director also opined that Ranbir had chosen this life. Bhatt also stressed the fact that there are only a very few performers in the world while most of the people are spectators. He feels that the world ultimately belongs to the creators and not to those who are just sitting out there and throwing brickbats at a good performer. “It takes another kind of audacity to be a performer,” Mahesh Bhatt expressed adding that there are all occupational hazards. Moreover, one can’t have both. “You stand in the sun, you get sunburnt,” he concluded.

A couple of days ago, Arshad Warsi praised Ranbir and Sandeep for creating a masterpiece of sorts. In his review of Animal, the Total Dhamaal actor heaped praise on the filmmaker for creating a world that he hadn’t seen before. Talking about the film during an interview on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Warsi said, “It is a figment of a man's imagination perhaps,” adding that he enjoyed watching it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The movie also stars South actress Sai Pallavi as Sita. Moreover, actor Yash will be seen as Raavan while Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman in their film. The production works began in March, with filming taking place in Mumbai continuously. Meanwhile, senior actress Indira Krishna has confirmed her portrayal of Kaushalya in the two-part film.

