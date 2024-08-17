Animal: Arshad Warsi praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film; says 'I enjoyed watching it'

Even after months of its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film, Animal continues to be the talk of the town. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal received mixed responses from the audience. While many fans including film celebrities liked the film, a section of cinephiles heavily criticized Ranbir-starrer for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Arshad Warsi, who is now gearing up for Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3, is the latest celebrity who has "enjoyed watching" Vanga's directorial.

During a recent interview on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi praised Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by saying that he hadn't seen a world like that before.

"Maine wo duniya dekhi nahin. It is a figment of a man's imagination perhaps. I enjoyed watching it," Arshad said.

Arshad was speaking about how films are for entertainment and not for educational purposes. The Golmaal actor also stated that the audience watched Marvel Studios' Avengers as it "created a world that we haven't seen before".

The Munnabhai MBBS actor also acknowledged Anurag Kashyap's style of filmmaking by saying that he doesn't "bore" him as the Kennedy director shows him some other world.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi also spoke about the 'horrible' experience he had on the sets of Priyadarshan's 2004 film, Hulchul. Arshad recalled meeting with late screenplay writer Neeraj Vora for the romantic comedy by saying that he narrated the idea of the 2004 movie to him using the references of Hera Pheri.

Vora cited an example of Akshay Kumar's role in Hera Pheri to explain Arshad's character in Hulchul, he remembered. Arshad initially agreed to play his part after hearing the reference. Later, when the actor checked his costumes on set, he realized that the explanation of his role was correct, however, it was "nowhere near that position".

The Hulchul actor stated that he wore his clothes in the film and waited for it to get over.

Coming back to Animal, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma earlier lauded Ranbir Kapoor's movie while stressing how Vanga's directorial earned better than big production-value movies at the box office.

Apart from them, Vidya Balan and Anurag Kashyap have previously admired Animal. However, actors like Ratna Pathak Shah and Adil Hussain didn't support Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.

