Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, and more congratulate couple

After numerous speculations about Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, the actress took to her social media account and announced that she and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby boy Akaay on the 15th of February 2024. The couple shared the news on their Instagram accounts and expressed happiness. After the announcement, Bollywood celebrities filled the comment sections with lovely words.

Celebrities congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for second baby

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful! Congratulations (red heart)" Ranveer Singh dropped Nazar amulet and red hearts emojis. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "(red hearts) god bless." Vaani Kapoor dropped a red heart. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations" accompanied by a red heart.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor penned, "Congratulations (red hearts)." Huma Qureshi also congratulated the couple. Neha Dhupia's comment read, "Congratulations you guys … our @anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika"

"Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man," wrote Farhan Akhtar. "Congratulations All our love and blessings," Dia Mirza commented.

Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, Virat and Anushka shared a picture in which the text reads, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and after three years, the couple welcomed their son Akaay.

