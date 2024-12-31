Anurag Kashyap takes a diss at ‘entitled actors’, says he is moving out of Mumbai and Hindi film industry; ‘I’m disgusted by…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his frustration with the current state of Bollywood, revealing plans to leave Mumbai and move to the South for creative stimulation. In a candid interview, the director criticized the industry, stating that 'he is disgusted by the Hindi film industry's obsession with ‘profits, remakes, and star-making culture.' He added that these factors stifle creativity and innovation and mentioned that 'entitled actors are painful to deal with.'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap expressed his concerns about the rising costs of filmmaking, which he attributed to increasing salaries and other factors. He shared that it has become difficult for him to experiment with films due to the financial implications, which causes producers to focus more on profits and margins.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director explained that filmmaking is dominated from the beginning by the question of how to sell the project, which drains the joy of the process. He mentioned that he plans to leave Mumbai next year and move to the South, seeking a more stimulating environment.

Kashyap then added that if he stays in the current industry, he feels he will die an old man, expressing his disappointment and disgust with the industry's mindset.

Anurag further criticized the mindset in Hindi cinema, pointing out that films like Manjummel Boys would never be made in Bollywood, though if successful, they would likely be remade. He expressed frustration with the industry's tendency to remake successful films rather than take risks on new ideas.

Kashyap also took issue with agencies that, in his view, promote a harmful culture among aspiring actors. The Bombay Velvet director explained that many first-generation actors, who are overly entitled, are more interested in being stars than in acting.

He criticized how agencies profit from actors once they become stars, emphasizing that they focus on glamour and physical appearance rather than honing their craft, sending them to the gym instead of workshops.

The Dev D director also expressed disappointment with former actor friends who "ghosted" him, a behavior he said was common in Bollywood but not in Malayalam cinema.

