Amid Kartik Aaryan’s rumored Rs 50 crore fee for Karan Johar’s film, actor buys 2 new properties in Mumbai

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently announced his upcoming collaboration with Karan Johar on a movie titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Reports suggest that the actor will charge Rs 50 crore for the movie. In addition to his professional achievements, Kartik is expanding his real estate investments too. Recent reports reveal that he has acquired two luxurious properties in Andheri, Mumbai.

Mid-Day reported that Kartik Aaryan has been exploring real estate opportunities with the help of veteran producer Anand Pandit. A source disclosed that Pandit has been assisting the actor in searching two properties in Andheri over the past week— a luxurious residential apartment and a commercial space spanning over 2,000 square feet.

Kartik Aaryan has established himself not just in Bollywood but also in Mumbai's competitive real estate market, with an impressive property portfolio. Among his holdings are two lavish apartments in Juhu, each valued at over Rs 17.5 crore, one of which is leased out for a remarkable Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

His investments also include a 2,000-square-foot office in Veera Desai, a locality popular among celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, which is similarly rented out. Additionally, Kartik owns an apartment in Versova, a special acquisition as it’s located in the same area where he once lived as a paying guest during his early days.

2024 marked a turning point for Kartik Aaryan. Two major releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion propelled his net worth to new heights.

Kartik Aaryan has exciting projects ahead, including the highly anticipated film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As per a recent report by Zoom, Kartik will reportedly earn Rs 50 crore for this film, while Bollywood Hungama reported the movie’s budget is estimated at Rs 150 crore.

The film is being helmed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

